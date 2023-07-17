Cheboygan County man wins $1 million from Michigan lottery game

article

A lucky northern Michigan resident won a whopping $1 million from the Michigan Lottery's Luck instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at the Indian River E-Z Mart in Cheboygan.

"I bought two tickets and lost on the first one," said the 44-year-old player. "When I started scratching the second ticket, the last thing I thought would happen was winning $1 million. When I revealed the winning symbol, I was more surprised than I have been in my entire life."

The player visited the Lottery headquarters to claim the prize and opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $693,000, rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

"I shared the news with my wife right away, and we’ve had a lot of sleepless night since. When I do sleep, all I can do is dream of what I will do with the money!"

The player plans to pay bills with his winnings and save the rest.