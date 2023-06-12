St. Clair County man's last-minute lottery ticket wins him $886,062

A St. Clair County man's last-minute decision proved wise, as he walked away with a whopping $886,062 Fast Cash Jackpot Win.

The player, aged 52, who preferred to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket from Good Time Charlie's located at 15036 Downey Road in Capac.

The player was there with his brother to eat and play Club Keno. He purchased two Club Keno tickets and won $10. He was originally going to use the winnings to purchase an instant ticket, but he saw the Fast Cash jackpot was over $800,000, so he decided to purchase a Jackpot Slots ticket instead.

"When I got back to the table, I looked the ticket over and saw we had won the jackpot. I showed my brother the ticket, and we started shouting with excitement! We couldn’t believe it and were in shock for a while," said the winner.

MORE: 'Skeptical' man thought call about $538,958 Michigan Lottery random drawing prize was a scam

The lucky winner recently visited the Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. He plans to use his winnings to help his family.

Fast Cash games are instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.