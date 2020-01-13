Checking out Rock City Eatery's unique food and atmosphere

Rock City Eatery is a restaurant in Midtown where you can find unique food and a unique atmosphere.

The owner and top chef, Nick Sanches, says his restaurant is known for rock 'n' roll music and for making their food interesting.

Their homemade pickles, for starters, and salty and spicy.

"I'm Russian by heritage, so a lot of pickled food is part of my culture so I enjoy doing this. This reminds me of my great-grandma, who I actually have vivid memories of when I was three or four watching her make those. I sort of tried to recreate that recipe, made it a little bit more different but tried to stay true to those flavors," he says.

The burgers get a lot of TLC, too. The spice blend is made in-house and is made with about 12 different spices.

But what really impresses are the sides, including the veggies. Josh Landon's top three were the brussel sprouts, mac & cheese and carrots.

Rock City Eatery originally opened in Hamtramck but relocated to Woodward in Midtown a few years ago.

Advertisement

It's open Monday through Thursday from 4-11 p.m. They're open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - midnight and closed on Sundays.