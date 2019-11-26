Thanksgiving is a big day and all eyes are going to be on the star of the show: the turkey.

Chef Bobby joined us on The Nine with his turkey prep. You can watch in the video player for instructions and tips, and get his recipe below.

CHEF BOBBY'S GOURMET TURKEY PREP 101

Wash and brine bird.

Sanitize your kitchen sink. Rinse bird with cold kosher coarse salt water in your clean sink. It's okay to scrub the bird with salt. It's key to rinse the blood from the cavity. Remove jibs and reserve for roasting. Make sure you sanitize the sink immediately after.

Brine recipe

1 gallon chicken and vegetable broth 1/2 1/2

1 cup sea salt

1 tablespoon crushed dried rosemary

1 tablespoon dried sage

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon dried savory

1 gallon ice water

Pat dry with paper towel.

Make a blend of your favorite herbs and butter. (I Love Fresh Rosemary, Thyme, sage and bay leaves.)

Place onions carrots apples bay leaves rosemary and celery in the cavity.

Leave bird on the counter for 30 minutes at room temp. Allow it to warm up a bit prior to roasting.

I like to use a cheesecloth for a shroud instead of covering with foil or a roasting pan lid.

Bake at 350 or convection bake at 325.

15 minutes a lb.

Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes.

Remove the bird from roasting pan. Let rest and place roasting pan with drippings on the stove top.

Bring drippings/liquid to a simmer and thicken with a Roux or corn starch slurry. Strain through a china cap or sifter.