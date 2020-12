Preheat oven 425 convection bake

Place shrimp in neat rows in a glass Pyrex of in a oven safe deep platter. Or a simple aluminum throw away pan. Reduces mess and clean up.

Slice butter into medium-thin chips and strategically place them on the shrimp in a checkerboard pattern.

Drizzle wine and squeeze fresh lemon juice all over the shrimp. Careful not to drop seeds. You may slice lemon paper thin and arrange in a pattern also for garnish and eye appeal.

Sprinkle dry ingredients evenly over the shrimp and then drizzle olive oil over the top. Bake at 400 for 20-25 minutes in the oven.