Mother, son dead after murder-suicide in Warren

Warren Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

At approximately 8:22 a.m. on October 20, 2024, officers were dispatched to a home on the 13000 block of Geoffrey, near 12 Mile and Schoenherr, following a 911 call reporting a domestic assault. A 33-year-old man told dispatchers that his mother had pointed a gun at him. After a brief struggle, he fled to a neighbor’s house for help.

Upon arriving, officers attempted to contact the mother, but she did not respond. Moments later, multiple gunshots were heard inside the home. Officers entered the residence and found that the woman had fatally shot her 26-year-old special needs child before turning the gun on herself.

Emergency personnel from the Warren Fire Department responded, but both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have indicated there is no danger to the public and are continuing to investigate the incident, which may be linked to the mother's mental health history.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 586-574-4741.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741



