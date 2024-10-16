Oakland County man who plays Lucky For Life weekly wins $25K a year for life prize

article

A White Lake man who said he plays the Lucky For Life Michigan Lottery game weekly is a few hundred thousand dollars richer after winning a big prize.

Timothy Wiscombe, 59, matched the five white balls in the Sept. 27 drawing to win $25,000 a year for life.

"I pulled up the winning numbers on my phone the morning after the drawing and couldn’t believe it when I saw I matched five. I must have looked over the winning numbers 100 times before finally telling my wife. Winning $25,000 a year for life is an awesome feeling!" he said.

Wiscombe chose to receive the prize as a lump sum of $390,000. His other option would have been annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

He said he plans to invest the money, purchase a new car, complete some projects around his house, and help people in need.