Chef Kelli's mini spaghetti, sandwich roll and other school lunch recipes
(FOX 2) - Figuring out what to feed the kids for lunch can be a daily struggle. Chef Kelli Lewton from Two Unique Caterers & Event Planners joined us on The Nine with some fun lunch ideas.
You can watch in the video player and get some of her recipes below.
Spaghetti and Meatball Muffin Cups
24 Mini Muffin Size
Make these cups in a batch of 24 or more, they are great for 4 days in the fridge or freeze for another day; spaghetti and meatballs will add cheer to any Zoom class day
Ingredients
- 4 oz. angel hair pasta
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 2 large egg whites
- 1/3 c. finely grated Parmesan, and 2 tablespoons for a sprinkle
- 1/4 c. shredded mozzarella
- 24 cooked meatballs (cocktail size about an ounce)
- 1 c. marinara sauce
- Sprinkle of sea salt
Advertisement
Directions
1. Cook pasta per package directions; drain and rinse.
2. Heat oven to 400°F. Coat 24-cup mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
3. In medium bowl, whisk together egg whites and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss with cooked spaghetti to coat, then fold in Parmesan and mozzarella. Place 1 heaping tablespoon pasta mixture in each cup of muffin pan. Press pasta down in center and up sides to create nest. Bake until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer nests to platter.
4. Toss meatballs in marinara, place on pasta nest and sprinkle with grated Parmesan.
Sandwich "Sushi Rolls"
A fun twist on the common sandwich, flatten your favorite heathy bread and remove crust, layer ingredients and roll, slice in coins and present cut side up. OR use flatbread wraps
A few flavor ideas but the sky is the limit!
- Turkey and herb cream cheese
- Sun butter & chocolate chips with banana's
- Southwest chicken with salsa & guacamole
- Ham & pineapple with cream cheese
- Cumber & hummus
Everything is fun in a Mason Jar!
- Yogurt, fruit, and granola
- Layered grains such as quinoa, salad style vegetables, greens & cheese
- Cheese & meat cubes with grapes and crackers
- Veggies with dip
- Chicken salad with crackers or chips
- Layered Mexican dip with chicken & chips
- Fruit salad with yogurt sauce
Wowzah Waffles
Yields 4 large or 16 petit
Base recipe:
- 2 Cups Flour
- 1&1/2 tablespoon
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 egg yolks
- 1 & ½ cup milk
- 4 oz butter (melted)
- 4 egg whites
Directions
1. Blend dry ingredients
2. Mix wet ingredients
3. Add liquids to dry mix just until combined. The batter will be slightly lumpy
4. Wish egg whites into soft peaks and gently fold into batter with rubber spatula
5. Ladle batter into heated waffle iron
Use base recipe and make waffles, consider making a double batch and freezing in individual zip lock bags for a quick grab in the future
Waffle Creation Concepts
- Add a tablespoon of sprinkles and a teaspoon of vanilla for a funfetti waffle; serve with whip cream or ice cream.
- BLT
- Monte Cristo: thin sliced, ham a tablespoon of raspberry jam and swiss cheese, dip in egg beaten with a little milk (like French toast) and griddle a minute or two
- Take two waffles and sandwich with anything you might make for a traditional sandwich on bread: ham, turkey, cheese lettuce tomato ect. Serve grilled or cold.
- Make the best grill cheese ever, a couple, or few varieties of cheese sandwich with tomato.
- Scrambled egg and sausage sandwiches
- Add herbs or cheese to batter to create a savory flavor
- Avocado toast: smashed avocado, tomato & hard boiled