Chef Kelli's mini spaghetti, sandwich roll and other school lunch recipes

Spaghetti and Meatball Muffin Cups

24 Mini Muffin Size

Make these cups in a batch of 24 or more, they are great for 4 days in the fridge or freeze for another day; spaghetti and meatballs will add cheer to any Zoom class day

Ingredients

4 oz. angel hair pasta

Nonstick cooking spray

2 large egg whites

1/3 c. finely grated Parmesan, and 2 tablespoons for a sprinkle

1/4 c. shredded mozzarella

24 cooked meatballs (cocktail size about an ounce)

1 c. marinara sauce

Sprinkle of sea salt

Directions

1. Cook pasta per package directions; drain and rinse.

2. Heat oven to 400°F. Coat 24-cup mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

3. In medium bowl, whisk together egg whites and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss with cooked spaghetti to coat, then fold in Parmesan and mozzarella. Place 1 heaping tablespoon pasta mixture in each cup of muffin pan. Press pasta down in center and up sides to create nest. Bake until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer nests to platter.

4. Toss meatballs in marinara, place on pasta nest and sprinkle with grated Parmesan.

Sandwich "Sushi Rolls"

A fun twist on the common sandwich, flatten your favorite heathy bread and remove crust, layer ingredients and roll, slice in coins and present cut side up. OR use flatbread wraps

A few flavor ideas but the sky is the limit!

Turkey and herb cream cheese

Sun butter & chocolate chips with banana's

Southwest chicken with salsa & guacamole

Ham & pineapple with cream cheese

Cumber & hummus

Everything is fun in a Mason Jar!

Yogurt, fruit, and granola

Layered grains such as quinoa, salad style vegetables, greens & cheese

Cheese & meat cubes with grapes and crackers

Veggies with dip

Chicken salad with crackers or chips

Layered Mexican dip with chicken & chips

Fruit salad with yogurt sauce

Wowzah Waffles

Yields 4 large or 16 petit

Base recipe:

2 Cups Flour

1&1/2 tablespoon

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 egg yolks

1 & ½ cup milk

4 oz butter (melted)

4 egg whites

Directions

1. Blend dry ingredients

2. Mix wet ingredients

3. Add liquids to dry mix just until combined. The batter will be slightly lumpy

4. Wish egg whites into soft peaks and gently fold into batter with rubber spatula

5. Ladle batter into heated waffle iron

Use base recipe and make waffles, consider making a double batch and freezing in individual zip lock bags for a quick grab in the future

