Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile

A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week.

The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in Luce County, which is in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

According to the county sheriff, the woman was driving across M-123 from Charcoal Grade in order to head to the town of Newberry.

As the snowmobile was pulling onto the lane, a northbound vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Newberry woman crashed into the victim. Police said she was unable to stop before striking the snowmobile.

After the victim was struck, she was ejected off the machine into a southbound lane. She was then struck by a second vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Newberry man who did not see the woman in the road.

The victim was taken to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There's no drugs or alcohol suspected, but an investigation is continuing.