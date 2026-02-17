Former Detroit police officer sentenced after pointing gun at mother of his children

article

The Brief A former Detroit police officer received probation after pleading guilty to pulling a gun on the mother of his children. Authorities said Justice Calvin was in uniform at the time.



A former Detroit police officer who pulled a gun on the mother of his children and assaulted her while in uniform learned his sentence last week.

Justice Calvin received a two-year probation sentence for the crime after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Calvin, 32, followed the 26-year-old victim to the parking lot of a nursing home in Detroit, where he got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at her on Jan. 26, 2025.

Calvin, who was in his police uniform, then pulled the victim from her vehicle and assaulted her, the prosecutor's office said.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearms, and domestic violence. The firearms charge and domestic violence charge were dropped as part of his plea.