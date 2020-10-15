Chicken nugget launched into space to celebrate supermarket chain’s 50th anniversary

One chicken nugget has embarked on an out-of-this-world journey.

As strange as it sounds, British supermarket chain Iceland celebrated its 50th anniversary this year by partnering up with Sent into Space in order to send a chicken nugget to the stars.

It took just under two hours to reach an altitude of 110,000 feet — approximately “880,000 Iceland Chicken Nuggets high” — above the Earth.

Having reached its peak height, the lucky nugget, believed to be the first chicken nugget in space, came back down to Earth at a speed of 200 mph before its parachute launched for a safe landing.

“2020 is a huge year for us as we celebrate our 50th birthday, and we wanted to find ways to mark the occasion, just like anyone celebrating a birthday in lockdown,” said Andrew Staniland, trading director at Iceland, in a press release. “What better way to show that our products are out of this world then by sending one of our customer favorites into space!”

The supermarket giant’s breaded chicken products have remained a staple in the frozen aisles, selling more than 10 million chicken nuggets, chunks and strips in one week alone, according to the company.

“We’ve all changed the way we shop in recent months and frozen food has never been so popular,” Staniland said.