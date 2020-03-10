Chicken O'Mara's recipe

O'Mara's in Berkley is getting ready for its 26th annual St. Paddy's Day celebration next week.

Chef Kevin O'Mara joined us on The Nine to tell us more, and to cook up their chicken O'Mara dish for us. You can get the recipe below.

CHICKEN O'MARA

3 portions

Ingredients:

2 whole eggs beaten

2tsp. grated Parmesan cheese

1tsp chopped parsley

1 tbs. neutral oil

½ cup all purpose flour seasoned to taste with salt and white pepper

3- 6 oz. boneless skinless chicken breasts hammered to a uniform 5/8" thickness

2 oz white wine.

2 oz chicken stock

Juice of ½ lemon

12 quartered canned artichoke hearts

2 tsp capers

1 tsp butter dusted with a little flour

Mix eggs with cheese and parsley

Dip breasts in flour, then in beaten egg. Shake off excess.

Into hot skillet add oil then chicken breasts. Monitor temp. to cook fairly quickly without burning or drying out. When chicken is half done, turn over. When 2 minutes cooking time remain add artichoke hearts and capers to heat them up. When chicken is fully cooked, remove from pan. Add white wine, chicken stock and lemon juice. Reduce by half. Shut off heat. Add floured butter pat. Swirl in pan until sauce thickened and butter melted. Adjust seasoning. Add chicken back

Into pan to coat. Plate chicken breasts. Pour sauce over.