Chief Craig pulls officers off DEA taskforce in aftermath of Kenyel Brown

Chief James Craig has pulled the department's officers from the DEA taskforce in the aftermath of Kenyel Brown, the federal informant who was released from prison early and allowed to work as an informant despite a violent past. Brown is also believed responsible for six murders and one non-fatal shooting during his time on probation.

Chief Craig held a news conference Tuesday to talk about the development. He said he feels there's been a breach of trust with the DEA and that Brown should have never been considered to be an informant given his multiple violations while under federal supervision.

"Trust is a key factor in building relationships not only with the communities we serve, but working with our law enforcement partners in other agencies. That includes federal, state, county and other local municipalities. Trust based collaborative relationships always work," Craig tweeted earlier in the day.

DPD and the DEA have worked together on this task force for more than 20 years. Craig said his officers are still currently working with the ATF, the FBI and U.S. Marshals taskforces.

The DEA hasn't commented publicly on the development or even confirmed it. They've only released a statement saying that the DEA "is committed to working with the Detroit Police Department."

Craig said at the news conference that he's committed to working with the DEA too, but "to continue to hunker down and just not deal with it is wrong."

Craig said he's not sure which federal agency, if any, requested a judge release Brown but that he would like Brown's release investigated.

During a previous press conference, Chief Craig said Brown was a federal informant who had been kept out of jail by the Department of Justice, despite violating probation multiple times.

Brown is believed to be tied to six murders and one non-fatal shooting during his time on probation.

Police and U.S. Marshals were actively looking for Brown since the beginning of February after he was tied to a double murder in River Rouge.

A few weeks later he was spotted by police in Oak Park and shot himself during the confrontation. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since and died last week.