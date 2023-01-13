Chihuahua puppy valued at $5,000 stolen from Twelve Oaks Petland in Novi

A nine-week-old Chihuahua puppy was stolen from Petland Novi on Tuesday afternoon from someone posing as a customer.



The pet store is located in Twelve Oaks Mall, with the suspect seen in surveillance video.

"You can see he has his phone out, taking some more pictures," said Melissa Novakowski, GM at Petland. "The next thing you know he walks out, turns around, takes the puppy and leaves the store. He takes off running."

"We were all in shock like this is not something that happens."

Investigators say he was seen driving away in a dark-colored — either black or blue — Chrysler Pacifica with an Ohio license plate.

Commander Jason Meier of the Novi Police Department said it is an uncommon crime, to say the least.

"We have a large shopping district in Novi , so retail crimes are not a surprise to us," he said. "We've even had big items stolen from retail shops, (but) never in my 24 years has a dog been stolen from a retail store," he said. "This is a new thing for me."

The theft may have had something to do with the hefty price tag.

"It’s a pretty pricey dog," Meier said. "It’s valued at over $5,000."

But more important than the monetary value of the two-pound puppy, is her physical and emotional well being

"Your typical retail crime steal a piece of property - it's a shame and it happens," Meier said. "But stealing a dog is a completely different story. It is a living, breathing, animal that has needs and needs to be cared for. The person who stole it has no idea what vaccinations it's had, or what kind of care it needs. So there's a real concern for the safety of the dog."

"This is a very stressful situation for a puppy to go through, this is not something I would want one of our dogs to experience," said Novakowski. "Chihuahuas are so small they have to be fed multiple times a day. Is she getting what she needs to eat, is she stressed, is she not eating for them? These are all things we’re very concerned about."

If you know anything about the whereabouts of the puppy or the suspect — you are asked to call the Novi Police Department at (248) 348-7100.