Child abuse charges dropped against babysitter, 1-year-old's mother demands justice

While being tested for autism a few weeks ago, several bruises and scars were discovered on the body of a one-year-old boy.

Kae’lon's mother, Angela Bell, said the majority of his body was covered in injuries – including his head and private parts.

"He doesn’t want to hug anybody anymore," she said. "He doesn’t look at you anymore. He’s one and his trust is out the window."

Bell said she believes her neighbor, who babysat the boy often, was abusing Kae'lon.

"Everything seemed to be going well, and then I started to notice bruises," Bell added. "He’s one, so I figured they're from him playing, maybe falling over."

While Kae'lon is still being tested for autism, Bell was told that austic children tend to fall more due to their coordination skills.

However, on Dec. 11, she noticed something worse.

"When I picked him up on the 11th of this month, he was covered in bruises. Body, legs, face," Bell said. "You start looking back and stuff and putting pieces together and I was like ‘every time I drop him off, he cries.’"

She then took the boy to a local emergency room, where she was told her son's injuries were not sustained by merely falling.

"They actually looked at the one on his leg and told me that was an evident belt mark," Bell said. "And the ones on his face looked like finger marks."'

Bell immediately reported the babysitter to police.

"She was arrested the same night that I took him to the hospital. She spent three days in jail. They got a detective involved, (Child Protective Services) involved, and she was actually released Saturday and all charges were dropped due to lack of evidence."

Bell was devastated, she said. She wishes she took action sooner and "paid attention to the signs."

Yet, she is determined to get justice for her son.

"Pay attention to who you leave your kids with. Just because they have kids, or you think you know them through social media doesn’t mean that they’re good people," Bell said. "And people aren’t going to pay attention to your kids the same way you are."

FOX 2 Detroit reached to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office for comment and are awaiting a response.