Child drowns in Kent County lake

Just after 8 p.m. the Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to Long Lake Park after a child was pulled from the lake, unresponsive.

Several deputies and medical first responders arrived and immediately took over life-saving efforts. Despite extended resuscitation attempts, the 4-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The loss of a young life is a tragedy no family should ever face. Our thoughts are with the parents and loved ones as they grieve this unimaginable loss," The Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.