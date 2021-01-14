Parents found for child police say was wandering in Dearborn

UPDATE (6:18 p.m.): Dearborn police says the parents have been located for the child found on Thursday wandering outside.

Dearborn police found a potential missing child wandering alone near the intersection of Audette and Detroit at 4:21 p.m.

The child is described as a White/Arabic/Hispanic child, about 4 to 5 years of age, short black hair, wearing an orange "protection system" winter jacket with blue stripes down the sleeves; red sweat pants and blue flip flops with no socks.

Anyone with more information and may know the identity of the child or his parents please contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2201