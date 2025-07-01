Child run over by SUV during domestic violence situation on I-94

The Brief A child had her arm run over during a domestic violence situation on I-94 on Tuesday night. Police said it started with the girl's father, who was a passenger in an SUV, punching the driver. The girl fell and was hit while trying to get out of the SUV as the victim began driving away.



A victim trying to flee a domestic violence situation Monday on I-94 in Wayne County ran over a child's arm when she fell out of the vehicle.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, a 51-year-old Dearborn man was driving an SUV west on I-94 near Vining around 9 p.m. when a 36-year-old relative who was sitting behind him started punching him.

The victim then pulled along the shoulder of the freeway, and the suspect got out of the vehicle. As the suspect's 8-year-old daughter, who was also in the SUV, started getting out, the victim began pulling away. This led to the girl falling out of the SUV and having her arm run over.

Police were notified after the victim got out of the vehicle and was seen walking along the side of the road. He was taken to a hospital for a serious eye injury, while the child was turned over to her grandmother and taken to Children's Hospital for her arm injury.

The suspect was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"Troopers are continuing their investigation into this assault and will submit an investigator's report to the prosecutor. If you or a loved one has experienced domestic violence call 911 or you can seek help through the domestic violence hotline at 866. VOICEDV," MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.