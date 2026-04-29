Chilly temps Wednesday with scattered showers

Wetter and cooler weather takes over for the rest of the week, with daily rain chances sticking around through Friday.

Today’s rain is mainly this morning, and most of it will be light. A few showers may hang around this evening before fading overnight.

Then we’ll bring back a daily flare-up chance Thursday and Friday afternoon, though coverage should lessen a bit each day and three-day rainfall totals are not terribly impressive.

We will be cooler and cooler Wednesday with not-ideal high temps in the mid-fifties with the wet weather. Now rain is not everywhere all at once, but scattered showers most definitely.

We don't get that widespread driving rain all day, but scattered showers through the morning, likely a bit less as the afternoon rolls on. But still, even into the evening, I still think a few showers are going to be possible.

The bigger story will be the temperatures with us in the mid-50s Wednesday. And then overnight lows on either side of 40 degrees.

Frost also looks like a good bet on Thursday and Friday nights. The worst of the cold should ease a bit early next week, but 70s aren't coming back anytime soon.