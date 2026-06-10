Deadly hit-and-run suspect turns self in after Detroit crash

A fatal hit-and-run suspect turned himself into Detroit police in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The driver struck and killed a man in the area of Dickerson Avenue and Frankfort Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The victim was a Detroit man in his 60s, who his family said was a father to three boys and had three grandchildren.

"What our city experienced to night was a tragedy," said Jalon Nelson, public information officer, Detroit police. "There is a family now grieving."

The family told FOX 2 it isn't the first time it has experienced tragedy, saying that the victim's mother died after being hit by a car while on the sidewalk.

According to the victim's family, Ring doorbell footage showed the victim thrown 30 feet after being struck.