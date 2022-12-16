Chilly weekend in store with light snow Saturday

Light snow continues overnight with minor accumulations but holds the potential to create icy spots and reduced visibilities.

Snow will taper off only leaving flurries for Saturday but it will be colder and breezy. The high will be 33 with a low of 25 with wind chill values in the teens late.

Sunday is cloudy with the threat of early light snow, then mostly cloudy. 34/25

Dry Monday 34/35

Windy and cold Tuesday but mainly cloudy. 34/17

Even colder Wednesday 27/18

A chance for snow developing late Thursday. 26/17

Accumulating snow is possible Friday. Even colder 19

Have a good weekend,

-Lori Pinson



