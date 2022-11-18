Chilly weekend with some Saturday snow on tap

A cold weekend and then a break.

First, the cold. Strong west-to-southwest winds continue to transport lake-effect snow east and make it feel like it's in the teens much of the day. If you are going to East Lansing tomorrow to support the Spartans, layer up! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there for a total of 3"-6" of snow. Sitting in the stands will be a test of endurance. Temps at noon will be in the mid-20s. A cold wind will make it feel like the middle teens.

Not to be outdone, at the same time at the Big House in Ann Arbor, a cold afternoon! Temps to start will be close to 27 degrees with wind chills in the teens. Not as much snow as East Lansing, but snow showers may reduce visibility at times.

So, for the rest of us, Saturday brings scattered snow showers, initially north, then intensifying and spreading south in the evening. High 31/19 with strong winds the wind chill overnight will be in the single digits.

Still windy and cold Sunday with variably cloudy skies. Perhaps snow showers to start, then some breaks in the overcast. High 29/21

More sun Monday, but still breezy. Much warmer at 42/26. The same for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving so far brings increasing clouds late in the day. Slight chance for rain. 41/32

Friday brings the threat of mixed precipitation with a High of 42.

Stay warm!

Lori Pison