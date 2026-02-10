Pontiac woman sentenced for animal neglect after 37 dogs, cats rescued from her home

article

The Brief A Pontiac woman was sentenced for animal cruelty stemming from a situation where dozens of animals were seized from her home. Karmen Schooly said she was helping the animals, but a jury determined she was guilty. The county prosecutor's office said the pets were living in "severe, unsanitary conditions."



A Pontiac woman who said she was running a rescue will spend two years on probation after a jury found her guilty of animal neglect.

Karmen Alletia Schooly was sentenced Monday to 93 days of jail, with credit for time served, along with probation. She also is prohibited from owning or caring for any animals, and must surrender any pets she currently owns to the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.

As part of her sentence, Schooly must take an animal cruelty prevention and education course, enroll in an impulse control program, and undergo mental health and substance use assessments.

"Every person has an obligation to treat animals in their care humanely," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Karmen Schooly fell well short of that standard and this sentence holds her accountable."

The backstory:

In September 2024, code enforcement officers asked animal control to perform a welfare check at Karmen Alletia Schooly's home on Argyle Street home. When animal control arrived, they found 29 dogs and eight cats living in "severe, unsanitary conditions," according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The animals found inside Schooly's home were taken to the Oakland County Animal Shelter for care after she relinquished ownership of them. One cat had to be euthanized, while the other cats and dogs received care and were put up for adoption.