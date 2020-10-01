Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss, calling it 'darkest of days'

Chrissy Teigen announced Tuesday night that complications resulted in the loss of her pregnancy in a heartbreaking post on social media.

The cookbook author, 34, was expecting a baby boy with husband John Legend and was hospitalized over the weekend due to constant bleeding.

Teigen shared the devastating news on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself sitting on a hospital bed, crying.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she began.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," added the former model. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Advertisement

Teigen and Legend, 41, are also parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

The "Chrissy's Court" star then shared a personal message to her unborn son.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote, offering thanks to those that have sent "positive energy, thoughts and prayers."

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine," Teigen concluded. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Additional details are unknown at this time.

The couple hinted heavily at their pregnancy in August in Legend's "Wild" music video, which featured Teigen with what appeared to be a baby bump. A source later confirmed the pregnancy to Fox News.

While in the hospital, Teigen said on her Instagram story that she was about halfway through the pregnancy, and had been bleeding consistently for about a month.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com