Coast Guard crews out of a northern Michigan post on the state's west side rescued a missing hiker on Christmas Day.

A video posted to the rescue agency's station in Traverse City shows the moments leading up to the recovery of the individual, who had gone missing on Beaver Island.

"Here at the Air Station is a crew on duty 24/7. This allows us to conduct rescues even on Christmas Day," read the post.

The station received a call from the Charlevoix Count Sheriff's Office on Dec. 25 asking for help searching for a lost hiker on Beaver Island, which is located in Lake Michigan near Charlevoix.

After the crew located the hiker, a helicopter that was hovering above the hiker dropped personnel and a cable below to hoist the missing hiker onto the craft.

Clips from the night reveal trees blowing violently in amid strong winds.

After the hiker was rescued, they were taken by awaiting EMS to be treated for suspected hypothermia.

Watch the full video here.