Semi-truck hits I-94 overpass after Van Dyke causing large traffic backup

By David Komer
Published  May 1, 2024 3:30pm EDT
Traffic
FOX 2 Detroit
Credit: FOX 2 Photo Todd Brangan article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A semi-truck crash that hit the overpass is causing a massive backup on westbound I-94 after Van Dyke Wednesday.

The truck appeared to not clear underneath  the overpass which is 6450 Frontenac Ave, causing the accident according to MDOT traffic cameras. 

Credit: FOX 2 Photo Todd Brangan

MDOT posted on X that the center and right lanes are blocked as police and other responders deal with the crash and the Van Dyke entrance ramp is closed.

Courtesy MDOT cameras

