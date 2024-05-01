Semi-truck hits I-94 overpass after Van Dyke causing large traffic backup

article

A semi-truck crash that hit the overpass is causing a massive backup on westbound I-94 after Van Dyke Wednesday.

The truck appeared to not clear underneath the overpass which is 6450 Frontenac Ave, causing the accident according to MDOT traffic cameras.

Credit: FOX 2 Photo Todd Brangan

MDOT posted on X that the center and right lanes are blocked as police and other responders deal with the crash and the Van Dyke entrance ramp is closed.

Courtesy MDOT cameras

