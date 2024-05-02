Manhunt after 4 shot at Detroit park • Ex-employee sues DTE • OU coach says he was fired for depression

A manhunt is now underway for two teenagers after a park shooting in Detroit injured four, including two children.

The two adult victims, both women around 18-years-old, were last reported in serious condition. The shooting happened at a park on the city's west side around 9 p.m.

The children, three and six years old, are in stable condition, said Detroit Police Chief James White. One of the adult victims is pregnant.

The shooting took place at Stein Playground. Police cars filled Faust Avenue and Cathedral Street. The area was blocked off for hours.

The incident stemmed from a confrontation between two women that turned into a physical fight, according to preliminary information from police.

"One of the females got the best of the other one. She called a male companion over who had a firearm in his backpack. He produced that firearm, firing four shots, striking the four victims," White said after the shooting.

"It's frustrating. We have to keep our kids safe," he added. "A caller with a gun decided to bring it and hurt children. It's awful, and we're going to do everything we can to get them off the street," said White.

Detroit police said the suspects were one teenage female and a teenage male; both are described as African American.

Ex-DTE rep sues employer over policy

A woman, who is now a former DTE customer service representative, was forced to listen to a man masturbate on calls with her – or risk losing her job. The customer was "asking what she was wearing, telling her that he was naked and actually, sadly, masturbating on the phone," the victim's attorney, Cary McGehee, said.

The appalling details were laid out in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit filed this week, on behalf of the woman. Angela Rodriguez of Trenton, 40, is suing DTE and the man who harassed her.

"She was taking these calls at her home, which is kind of different dynamic because you're being sexually harassed in your place," McGehee said. In your safe place."

The customer started calling in the spring of 2022. He owed DTE $500. When he got Rodriguez – he allegedly told her he was naked, asked if she liked that, told her she sounded "sexy," and then made some unmistakable noises, according to the lawsuit.

Soccer coach sues Oakland University

Eric Pogue, the long-time men’s soccer coach at Oakland University has had a lot of success, but has been fired. He claims he was sacked for being depressed and wanting to talk about it - now he’s suing OU.

It took months to adjust to his mother's passing, but his attorney said it did not affect his ability to coach both on and off the field. "After he won coach of the year, and after he took his team to the playoffs, they gave him his walking papers," Akeel said.

His attorney argues the law allows for an employee to be depressed if he can still do his job. And when he was fired - he sued - making a mental disability discrimination claim. "You can have a disability, but as long as you can perform the essential functions of your job, you’re good," Akeel said. Oakland University denies the allegations.

"A persistent unwillingness by Coach Pogue to provide hands-on mentorship and training that OU student-athletes expect and deserve….. OU concluded that Coach Pogue lacked the ability to lead the program and a change had to be made."

More victims joins Swan Boat Club lawsuit

An attorney representing the victims shared numerous photos showing the destruction inside the Swan Boat Club, left behind by a woman who drove about 25 feet into the building.

Two children, 4-year-old Zayn Phillips and his 8-year-old sister Alanah, were killed in the crash that took place on Saturday, April 20 in Monroe County. Several others were injured. The boat club was hosting a child's birthday party when Marshella Chidester barreled through one of the walls.

According to police, the 66-year-old woman from Newport was driving while drunk. The victims' attorney, Jon Marko, said the aftermath looked like "a bomb went off" inside the building.

Seven more victims have joined Mariah Dodds and her 11-year-old son Jayden –the mother and older brother of the siblings killed in the crash– in an ongoing lawsuit against Chidester, her insurance company, Verna’s Tavern that served her alcohol hours before the crash, and the Swan Boat Club itself.

Joe Biden to speak at NAACP dinner in Detroit

The Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony is gearing up for the Detroit NAACP 69th annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, but not before announcing this year's special guest.

"It is our unique privilege and pleasure to announce that our keynote speaker for this historic event will be none other than the 46th President Joseph R. Biden," Anthony said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The event, scheduled for May 19 at Huntington Place in Detroit, is known as one of the largest sit-down dinners in the country – garnering about 10,000 attendees. Biden's appearance "comes at a critical time in our nation's history," Anthony said. "We face tremendous international challenges, coupled with domestic and local issues that seek to divide us."

But the reverend emphasized that the dinner and the work of the NAACP is about coming together.

Daily Forecast

A crisp start to Thursday will eventually rise into the 70s as temperatures find themselves in a similar place as they've been all week. However, it could bring some rain tonight and will linger into Friday.

What else we're watching

Ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick made an appearance at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump Wednesday evening, the Detroit News reported. Trump commuted Kilpatrick's sentence before his term ended. A Redford Township man was found dead at a building fire in Southfield. A car had also struck the building and was on fire. It's unclear how it happened. A three-story, $3 million kart racing track is opening at C.J. Barrymore's in Clinton Township tomorrow. The grand unveiling will be at 8 p.m. After years of work and millions of dollars, the Erie Marsh Preserve in Monroe County is finally complete. Now all it needs is the migrating birds that will nest there in the coming weeks. Cinco De Mayo is just around the corner and there are several ways to celebrate. Watch out for cooking segments and more on FOX 2.

Police move in to clear UCLA pro-Palestinian encampment

Police began removing barricades and dismantling a pro-Palestinian demonstrators’ encampment early Thursday at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles after hundreds of protesters defied police orders to leave.

A handful of people on campus were seen being detained around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The law enforcement action came after officers spent hours threatening arrests over loudspeakers if people did not disperse. Hundreds of people had gathered on campus, both inside a barricaded tent encampment and outside of it in support.