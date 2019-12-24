Christmas music can negatively impact your mental health, psychologist suggests

It’s that time of year again where Christmas music is constantly on repeat and one psychologist says that it can be bad for your mental health.

The constant repetition of Christmas songs, such as “Jingle Bells” and “All I Want for Christmas is You,” can add on to your holiday stress and put you in a negative mindset, according to psychologist Linda Blair.

"People working in the shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out - tune out Christmas music - because if they don't, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else. You simply are spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you're hearing," she told SkyNews.

While holiday cheer and songs can put people in a good mood at first and spark nostalgia, the repetitive sounds can end up making your holiday stresses worse. The negative impacts can be annoyance, boredom, and distress, according to Business Insider.

Eventually, the brain will become overstimulated by all of the Christmas music and that can affect a person who is constantly worrying about holiday travel and shopping.

Psychology Today suggests some ways to relieve holiday stress include moving around or exercising, being generous, preparing a list of nice things to do for yourself and one to do for others and taking breaks every once in a while to calm yourself.