Christmas traffic: Current road conditions around Metro Detroit

The Brief Christmas Day typically sees lower levels of traffic, but the days around the holiday can get busy on roads. The holiday will be dry, but freezing rain is expected Friday, a day that tends to be busy on the roads. AAA has predicted record travel levels this holiday season.



Hitting the road for Christmas plans?

Christmas Day typically has less traffic than other days during the holiday season, but with AAA predicting record travel during the holiday, you could run into traffic delays in Michigan.

The holiday itself is expected to be dry, so slick roads won't be a concern.

Friday could be especially tricky, as it is typically a busy travel day, and Metro Detroit is forecasted to receive freezing rain.

Live traffic map

Tow To Go

Drinking on Christmas? AAA has activated its Tow To Go service through the new year to help people with no other sober way home get there safe.

From now until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2026, AAA will send a tow truck to bring you and your vehicle up to 10 miles. It is available to all people, including non-AAA members.

Tow To Go is designed as a confidential service for people who did not plan ahead and designate a sober driver, so appointments cannot be booked in advance. It is considered a last resort.

The service is available in Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The service is also available in Denver, Colo.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind.

To use Tow to Go, call 855-286-9246.

Live crash updates

The Michigan Department of Transportation provides live updates on freeway conditions on its X account. This includes lane closures from crashes, construction, and disabled vehicles.

Can't see the live X feed below? Click here.