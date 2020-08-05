Chrzanowski, Lucido win nominations for Macomb County prosecutor race

In the race to capture the vacant county prosecutor seat, Macomb County Circuit Judge Mary Chrzanowski and State Sen. Pete Lucido won their respective party nominations and will face each other in the general election in November.

After a surprise opening in a seat that was held by former prosecutor Eric Smith for the last 16 years, a crowded field of Democrats was eventually won by Chrzanowski, who squeaked out a victory over four other candidates. Winning 34.6% of the votes with 100% of the precincts reporting, Chrzanowski edged Jodi Switalski by about 2,000 votes to take the nomination.

For Lucido, the path forward was less embattled. A current senator in the state legislature who received some negative press earlier this year, Lucido scored more than two-thirds of the Republican vote over Richard John Goodman.