City of Hamtramck votes to fire police chief Jamiel Altaheri, city manager Max Garbarino

The Hamtramck City Council voted to terminate two city officials on Tuesday amid a 59-page bombshell report, which centers around misconduct allegations.

Big picture view:

City council members voted late Tuesday to terminate Chief Jamiel Altaheri and city manager Max Garbarino. The city has given the recommendation to the acting chief to fire officer David Adamczyk.

However, Grabarino was also placed on administrative leave at the behest of council because the mayor and the council said over the summer that they believe he was acting too quickly to at that point.

The decision was made after Hamtranck City Council members met in private following the release of the independent Miller Johnson probe released on Sunday.

The backstory:

This comes after a 59-page document, compiled by Miller Johnson Attorneys, that detailed alarming claims centered around Altaheri, Adamczyk, and Garbarino.

The investigation found that Altaheri allegedly destroyed evidence by wiping his city phone, drove his city vehicle while intoxicated, misused his police lights to run red lights, and at one point even handed a loaded gun to a civilian volunteer, allegedly instructing the volunteer to point it at someone’s head.

Investigators further alleged that Officer David Adamczyk tried to rig a sergeant’s exam, abused overtime hours, lied about secretly recording colleagues, and joined Chief Altaheri in an "improper stolen car recovery."

Additionally, the report claimed City Manager Max Garbarino showed poor judgment in pushing to re-hire Officer Adamczyk and allegedly attended a council meeting armed with a concealed weapon after being suspended.

The investigation concluded that there is enough evidence to discipline all three men, up to and including termination.