City of Detroit handing out 10,000 free meals to residents Wednesday

Detroiters can pick up one of 10,000 free meals being distributed on Wednesday.

The generous outcome of a partnership between the city of Detroit, Project Isaiah, along with support from Bank of America yielded an impressive haul of charitable giving this week. And now, residents can benefit from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Taking place at the Adams Butzel Complex on 10500 Lyndon Street, the outpouring of supplies is another case of thought and care coming to life amid the age of COVID-19.

In addition to the 10,000 meals available today are the 3,400 meals also being delivered on Thursday to various Detroit Agency and Aging locations.

Project Isaiah has been tasked with delivering meals to residents in 11 cities around the country, each facing their own brand of hardship during the coronavirus pandemic that's stripped many people of their livelihoods. So far, it's handed out more than 1 million meals a week.

The effort has kept up with demand through a partnership with Gate Gourmet, which provides in-flight food service as an airline catering company.

Project Isaiah is also working with the Salvation Army to provide 10,000 meals a week to seniors and quarantined citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those distributions take place Fridays starting at 10 a.m. at 3700 Humboldt.