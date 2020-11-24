City of Taylor revamps and improves Winterfest during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has cut into a lot of Christmas plans for 2020, but one tradition that was at risk of being missed - got better.

In the Downriver community, Winterfest going was going to be a shorter version, but then:

“They were like, three days? We need to talk about eight weeks,” said Program and events Specialist in Taylor, Chelsea Nunnally. “We need everyone to get an opportunity to come out here and experience what we’re going to put on. So, we forwarded it to our team in our City Council and everybody bought in. The last six weeks we’ve been able to make magic come in a way that none of us knew was going to happen,”

The magic that Nunnally is talking about is the annual event reimagined.The “they” she referenced are two very special sponsors of the event - Blue Water Technologies and Glenlore Trails.

You see, instead of this being a one-day event, the city of Taylor reinvented the whole thing. Now, it comes along with a COVID friendly walk on a trail that’s lit up with Christmas cheer. Instead of a big crowd together, it’s a staggered stroll through the trail with a light show.

“Everywhere they turn, there’s something for them to see,” Nunnally said. “Whether it be a live character that’s singing to them, the different themes, the Grinch, the Nutcracker.”

Every half hour, approximately 50 families will come out. They all register for separate times to do their walk. COVID-19 is no match to the courage and cheer in Taylor.

“To make those memories and to have that family time together,” said Director of Parks and Recreation in Taylor, Guido Ulin. “It gives them an hour, hour and the half from the normal day to day. Homeschooling learning, remote learning, it’s a lot for parents. I have children myself, so this is a great way get out of the house, come out, get some fresh air and take on the holiday cheer.”

The walk isn’t just for the Downriver community. In fact, the head of the Parks and Rec Department is hoping everyone in Metro Detroit will consider taking part in the holiday fun.

“When you walk for that hour and the half, you’re really not thinking about anything else, other than what you’re there to do and that’s to focus on the holidays and what it should be about, family time,” Ulin said.

Below is the pricing info for the holiday treat:

• Kids three and under are free.

• Taylor residents, first responders and medical workers get a discount.

• Prices range from $8.00 to $25.00

• To register, click here.