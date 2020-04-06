Clarkston couple uses 3-D printers to make face shields for medical workers

Inside Becky and Brandon Penders' Clarkston home you will hear an unusual sound coming from their basement - it’s where 3-D printers are making face shields and masks for those fighting the coronavirus on the front lines.

It all started because the Penders wanted to give back during a time filled with uncertainty.

"Being a veteran and working for the Army, pretty much my life has been just to descend on a problem and help," Brandon said. "And I felt kind of stuck sitting at home working remotely and not making the impact that I should be."

That quickly changed last weekend when family friend Donald Doyle II called. the I.T. business owner needed 3-D printers to make personal protective equipment. They now have 30 3-D printers in Clarkston, Frankenmuth and Fenton hooked up together.

In just one week they have given more than a thousand face shields and masks to our health care heroes and first responders across the state.

"It’s fun to go down there and see what color masks are being printed, how many did we make today, where is this delivery going," said Becky Pender. "Or we are sitting there, hole punching and putting them together, knowing that’s going to help somebody else. It gives us a purpose."

Their initiative is quickly expanding. soon they’ll have more printers in Wisconsin and California. It is all to say thanks to those risking their own safety for us.

"My reaction has been a little bit of a deer in the headlights because how do you say thank you to a 1,000 people," said Donald Doyle II, owner, FAMaero. "It’s difficult, so if we can say thanks to all of them at once that would be great."

If you want to help, donate to their GoFundMe HERE.