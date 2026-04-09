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The Brief Michigan State Troopers have taken a man into custody in connection with a major counterfeit cash operation involving printers, fake checks, and more. The 56-year-old suspect allegedly committed similar offenses across more than a dozen states. He was arrested at a hotel where he was meeting two individuals who had recently flown in from Malaysia.



It took police five months and the coordination of numerous levels of law enforcement before an investigation into counterfeit currency identified a suspect.

Now, 56-year-old Matthew Wilson of Grand Rapids has been charged with five felonies in connection with printing fake money. Following his arrest, the investigation continued, leading to the discovery of more counterfeit currency, electronic devices, and a printer equipped to produce fraudulent cash.

Timeline:

Michigan State Police posted in Traverse City received a complaint in late October 2025 involving a counterfeit $10 bill. It had been used at a Dollar General location in Benzie County.

The incident was identical to two identical cases reported in nearby Grand Traverse County. At the time, the investigation was limited to just those cases.

However, over the next five months, state troopers widened their probe. With the help of local, state, federal, and police agencies from beyond Michigan borders, they executed multiple search warrants before identifying a suspect.

On March 27, 2026, Wilson was found at a hotel near the Grand Rapids airport. Troopers with the Sixth District Fugitive Team located him with two individuals from Malaysia. Both had recently traveled to the country.

He was arrested and lodged at Kent County Jail before being transported to Benzie County Jail.

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Dig deeper:

The 56-year-old was arrested and charged with five counts of Uttering and Publishing Counterfeit Bills or Notes.

State police continued to investigate the case, executing a search warrant at the hotel where Wilson was arrested. They found more counterfeit currency, a fraudulent check, multiple electronic devices, and a printer "along with materials consistent with the production of counterfeit bills."

He allegedly was involved in interstate criminal activity, including manufacturing more than $30,000 in counterfeit currency. He committed similar crimes in 14 other states, police say.

What's next:

More charges are expected to be filed against Wilson. Agencies in Iowa and North Dakota have both issued warrants for Wilson.

He was arraigned on April 6 in the 85th District Court. He received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

He'll be back in court on April 20.