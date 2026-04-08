Grand Rapids man arrested in counterfeit money ring

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After a 5-month-long investigation, troopers from the Michigan State Police's Traverse City post arrested a man for passing fake money.

The investigation started when they were called to a Dollar General store in Benzie County, where a fake $10 bill had been used. During an investigation, troopers discovered that two similar incidents had been reported in Grand Traverse County the previous day.

Over the next five months, troopers coordinated with numerous local, state, federal, and out-of-state law enforcement agencies. Through extensive investigative efforts, including the execution of multiple search warrants, a suspect was identified.

56-year-old Matthew Wilson from Grand Rapids was arrested last month on five counts related to counterfeiting.

The Benzie County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a five-count felony warrant for uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes.

He was located by the MSP Sixth District Fugitive Team at a hotel near the Grand Rapids airport, along with two individuals from Malaysia who had recently traveled to the United States.

Wilson was arrested on the outstanding warrant and initially lodged in the Kent County Jail before being later transported to the Benzie County Jail.

Following the arrest, troopers conducted additional investigative work and executed a search warrant at the hotel room. During the search, troopers recovered additional counterfeit currency, a fraudulent check, multiple electronic devices, and a printer along with materials consistent with the production of counterfeit bills.

Wilson is alleged to have been involved in interstate criminal activity, including the local manufacture of approximately $30,000 in counterfeit currency. Wilson is alleged to have committed similar offenses in 14 additional states.