Non-working elevator in 14-story Detroit apartment building has tenets livid

The Brief Residents at Cambridge Towers in Detroit say they only have one working elevator. They said it’s a freight elevator that they are working to fix. But residents say despite what it’s called, they need it to work. One resident told FOX 2 that they don’t even come out because they know it will take them a long time to get in and out of the building.



Residents at a Detroit apartment building are sounding off after they say their 14-story building only has one working elevator.

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FOX 2 reached out to Cambridge Towers about the non-working elevator, and they said it’s a freight elevator that they are working to fix. But residents say despite what it’s called, they need it to work.

One resident told FOX 2 that they don’t even come out because they know it will take them a long time to get in and out of the building, around 30 minutes, they said.

Another resident said they were told the building is waiting on a part to fix the elevator; however, it is coming from overseas.

FOX 2 spoke with City of Detroit BSEED Director Dave Bell, who said senior advocates will be out today to find out what’s going on onsite.

"The senior advocates will help seniors to the best of their ability, especially for folks who can’t get up and down the stairs. I heard they’re waiting on parts from overseas, but I’m not going to accept that," said Bell. "I need to see documentation."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to Cambridge Towers, and we received a statement which reads in part:

"The property’s freight elevator malfunctioned on March 27, and parts have been ordered to complete repairs as soon as possible. The community recently completed an extensive renovation, upgrading living conditions and improving resident comfort. We have a dedicated, on-site maintenance team, and we encourage residents to report any maintenance issues directly to the staff so they can be addressed and resolved as quickly as possible."

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