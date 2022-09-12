Classes resume Monday after Eastern Michigan University and faculty union reach tentative agreement

Classes at Eastern Michigan University will resume Monday at 8:00 a.m. after the administration and faculty union reached a tentative agreement.

The agreement comes after 91% of the faculty voted to strike last Tuesday. Main concerns include wages and health insurance.

"A tentative contract agreement has been reached with the faculty union, following marathon bargaining sessions between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams this weekend that went late into the evening on Saturday and tonight," officials said in a news release.

Faculty are returning to the classroom, and a full schedule of classes will take place Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 8 a.m.

