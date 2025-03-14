Clawson officials issue warnings after alleged fake DTE workers entered a home

article

Police in Clawson are issuing cautions to residents after a report of three fake DTE workers, months after two men who posed as workers allegedly murdered a homeowner in Rochester Hills.

What they're saying:

Officials say a resident was approached by three men who claimed to be with DTE and were checking electrical issues in the area. Police say one of the men told the homeowner that he needed to check the electrical panel in the basement.

According to authorities, the homeowner was downstairs. She heard footsteps upstairs, which led to her pushing past the men and fleeing.

All the men ended up driving away in a white pickup truck.

DTE responded to the incident and said anyone arrives at your home or business claiming they are from DTE, please ask to see a badge with a photo ID.

"If the person refuses to show their badge, do not allow them entry into your home. If the person becomes agitated or acts in a strange manner, call 911 immediately," DTE said.

The backstory:

Carlos Hernandez, 37, and Joshua Zuazo, 39, both of Dearborn were both charged in the murder of a Rochester Hills man inside his home in October.

The sheriff told FOX 2 the suspects also allegedly tied up his wife, who was left upstairs.

She managed to get free and call 911 to alert authorities, but not before the suspects searched the home for more than 20 minutes.

