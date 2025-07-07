Cleanup continues for deadly Detroit house explosion on McCormick Street.

The Brief A home explosion on Detroit's Eastside killed a woman and critically injured a man; cause is under investigation. Neighbors attempted to help after the explosion, which damaged nearby homes and shattered windows. Crews are clearing debris and preventing asbestos spread; investigators say the explosion doesn't appear criminal.



A woman in her 40s is dead, and a man was hospitalized after a home exploded Saturday on Detroit’s Eastside.

Timeline:

What's left of the home, now charred debris, was located on McCormick Street. The explosion leveled the home and officials confirmed it took the life of a woman and sent a man to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Crews on Monday were cleaning up the debris and prepared to level the houses on each side, destroyed by Saturday’s explosion.

Local perspective:

Stephanie Gunn lives across the street, where her window was damaged by the blast. When she heard the explosion, she knew her neighbors were there.

"It came through here and hit our window. And cracked our window. I saw the car there, and I automatically went in to help because someone was in there," she said.

Gunn said the neighbors, a brother and sister, had lived there for many years but mostly kept to themselves.

"I was just in the street with a water hose trying to put out what I could put out," she said.

What's next:

On Monday, water was being put on the debris to prevent any spread of asbestos while investigators from the Detroit Fire Department are still trying to determine the cause of the explosion.

At this point, it does not seem to be criminal.