Cleanup underway after crude oil spill into St. Clair River

Crude oil spilled into the St. Clair River on the Canadian side Thursday. The Suncor Sarnia Refinery isolated the spill and started cleanup on Thursday afternoon. No illnesses or injuries have been reported as a result of the spill.



Cleanup continues Friday after a crude oil spill Thursday afternoon on the Canadian side of the St. Clair River.

According to the Suncor Sarnia Refinery, the refinery learned about a hydrocarbon release into the water around 1 p.m. The source of the release was located and isolated, and booms and vacuums were deployed to clean the spill.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported as a result of the spill, Suncor and the Lambton Public Health Office in Canada both confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Lambton Public Health issued an advisory urging people to avoid contact with the water, but said that water going to homes is safe for drinking and bathing.

The U.S. Coast Guard is expected to provide more updates.