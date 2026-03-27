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Clinton Township crash closes part of Elizabeth Road

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 27, 2026 10:01pm EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • A crash in Clinton Township has closed a road east of Groesbeck.
    • At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. 

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A car crash in Clinton Township shut down a roadway Friday evening. 

What we know:

Clinton Township Public Safety said at 9:30 p.m., a traffic crash took place on Elizabeth Road east of Groesbeck Highway. Officials say the road will be closed for a few hours. 

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. 

Police are investigating. 

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

Car crashesClinton Township