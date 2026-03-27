Clinton Township crash closes part of Elizabeth Road
CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A car crash in Clinton Township shut down a roadway Friday evening.
What we know:
Clinton Township Public Safety said at 9:30 p.m., a traffic crash took place on Elizabeth Road east of Groesbeck Highway. Officials say the road will be closed for a few hours.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Police are investigating.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.