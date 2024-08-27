Clinton Township explosion: EPA to provide update on cleanup

Nearly six months after a building exploded in Clinton Township, sending debris flying so far that it killed someone who was about ¼ mile away from the scene, the Environmental Protection Agency is cleaning up the site.

The EPA will provide an update on the cleanup at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Watch live above.

The Goo Smoke Shop and Select Distributors Warehouse on 15 Mile exploded on March 4. Nitrous oxide, butane canisters, and lighter fluid inside the building exploded numerous times, officials said after the blasts and fire. The explosions led to canisters and debris being scattered for miles in every direction.

An EPA crew arrived at the scene last week to start its cleanup, and heavy equipment is expected to arrive this week to assist. The EPA is bringing in specific heavy equipment to clean up the powder and chemicals under all the rubble, including uncovered cans of butane, intact compressed gas cylinders, vape pens, and lithium-ion batteries.

The initial cleanup of the Goo Smoke Shop and Select Distributors Warehouse included degassing and recycling more than 3,500 compressed gas cylinders, as well as removing three 55-gallong drums of lithium-ion batteries.

The EPA will be both cleaning and looking for what lies under the mess. For example, there is a safe that has not been recovered yet.

The process is expected to take about 100 days. According to a press release from the EPA, the clean-up operation will cost $2.7 million.

"The EPA is now going to clean it up at their expense, and they will then go about trying to collect money from whoever is responsible for this tragedy," Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said.

The warehouse owner, Noor Kestou, has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was extradited to Michigan in April after buying a one-way ticket out of the country.