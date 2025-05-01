Clinton Township man critically injured in northern Michigan crash avoiding deer

A Clinton Township man was critically injured after the car he was in, swerved to avoid hitting a deer on US 131 Highway last week.

The 20-year-old Metro Detroit man was one of five people inside the vehicle that crashed at about 11:15 p.m. on April 22. The crash took place in Clam Lake Township, south of Cadillac in Wexford County.

He was one of three people ejected along with a 22-year-old woman and 20-year-old Grand Rapids man, Michigan State Police said.

Investigators say the driver was heading south on 131 near E. 50 Road when they swerved and rolled over into the median. The Clinton Township man was life-flighted to Traverse City Munson Hospital.

Nearly all occupants were not wearing seat belts. The only person uninjured in the crash wore a seat belt.

"A seat belt will not only keep you behind the wheel, but it will also keep you inside of the vehicle," said Lt. Ashley Miller. "We are seeing too many drivers not wearing their seat belts. Wear your seat belt, it will save your life."

The Department of Natural Resources reminds drivers to "not veer for deer" even though it may be natural instinct to do this, but swerving often results in a more serious crash.

The DNR says to brake firmly and stay in your lane and hold the steering wheel with both hands to bring your vehicle to a controlled stop.



