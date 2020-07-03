Clinton Twp Red Robin closed after three employees test positive for COVID-19

article

The Red Robin in Clinton Township was closed last month after three employees of the restaurant tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Macomb County Health Department.

The three employees at the Red Robin on Hall Road all tested positive in mid-to-late-June. As a result, the restaurant was closed on June 22 for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Employees who may have been exposed are required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result before they return to work. In addition, all employees are being screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms as they arrive for work.

The Macomb County Health Department is urging anyone who was at the restaurant between June 18 and June 22 to self-monitor for signs and symptoms and get tested if needed.

The symptoms to look out for include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Advertisement

If anyone feels they may be developing these symptoms, they're urged to contact their health care provider for tests and next steps. A COVID-19 testing site is being offered through the health department in Mount Clemens.

The testing at this site is free, no prescription is needed and you need not have symptoms to be tested. To make an appointment for yourself and/or a group, call the Health Department 586-463-3750. Additional testing locations can be found at www.macombgov.org.

"This situation provides an opportunity to remind business owners that they should call their local health department when they learn that an employee or customer has tested positive for COVID-19," said William Ridella, Director/Health Officer of the Macomb County Health Department. "This information will enhance our COVID-19 investigations and allow us to inform the public of any potential exposures."