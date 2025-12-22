Expand / Collapse search

Fatal crash closes SB I-275 near 6 Mile in Wayne County

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  December 22, 2025 6:20am EST
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southbound I-275 is closed near Six Mile due to a fatal crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation just after 5:30 a.m.

Police have not released details about the crash, but at least one vehicle is flipped over in the tall grass along the freeway.

The detour is eastbound Six Mile Road to southbound Farmington Road to westbound I-96.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

