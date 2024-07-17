A closer look at Trump's VP nominee, JD Vance of 'Hillbilly Elegy' fame

On Tuesday's Pulse we take a deep dive into former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Vance wrote the New York Times Bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy'" turned Netflix movie and left a career in Silicon Valley to run - and win - an Ohio Senate seat. He has only been in Washington DC for a few years - is that a negative, or for the consummate outsider in former President Donald Trump, a good thing?

Plus, a one-on-one with former congressman Mike Rogers, who’s running for Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s seat as the RNC in Milwaukee ramps up.

Also, a Talk To the Hand segment analyzing social media’s impact on the election.

Check out the previous Pulse where we analyze the assassination attempt that nearly killed Trump and leaves an aftermath of questions.



