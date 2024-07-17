Expand / Collapse search

A closer look at Trump's VP nominee, JD Vance of 'Hillbilly Elegy' fame

Published  July 17, 2024 12:46pm EDT
JD Who? Plus social media’s election impact

A deep dive into former President Donald Trump’s running mate, plus one-on-one with former congressman Mike Rogers, who’s running for Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s seat. Also, a Talk To the Hand segment analyzing social media’s impact on the election

FOX 2 (WJBK) - On Tuesday's Pulse we take a deep dive into former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Vance wrote the New York Times Bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy'" turned Netflix movie and left a career in Silicon Valley to run - and win - an Ohio Senate seat. He has only been in Washington DC for a few years - is that a negative, or for the consummate outsider in former President Donald Trump, a good thing?

Plus, a one-on-one with former congressman Mike Rogers, who’s running for Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s seat as the RNC in Milwaukee ramps up.

Also, a Talk To the Hand segment analyzing social media’s impact on the election. 

