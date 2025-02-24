Co-infections now showing up in children with testing

The Brief Amid a harsh cold and flu season, children are now showing co-infections when being tested. While the flu shot is recommended by experts Dr. Camille Sabella says kids usually bounce back well and can recover at home. With the virus risk even bigger during winter, Dr. Sabella says hand washing is more important than ever.



The flu season has been rough especially in Michigan. The new term we're hearing is co-infections, meaning two or even more viruses infecting someone at the same time.

There have been thousands of flu-related hospitalizations happening. The Centers for Disease Control is blaming a lack of vaccinations for part of the rise in numbers.

Big picture view:

We asked Doctor Camille Sabella, who is a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

"Pre-Covid we weren't always necessarily testing for a whole bunch of different viruses all at one time," he said. "But now that we're able to test for multiple viruses at one time and we're doing it more often, I think we're finding out that we're seeing a lot of co-infections."

Doctor Sabella says co-infections can happen with many of the viruses circulating right now, which is why testing is important. It helps with not only making a diagnosis, but also determining treatment.

And while being sick with two viruses may sound stressful, the doctor says most kids handle it pretty well and are able to recover at home. Although in more severe cases, they may need to be hospitalized.

Doctor Sabella says if your child has any kind of trouble breathing or seems to be getting worse with time, you need to take them to see a doctor.

"Probably the most effective thing you can do is just wash your hands. A lot of these viruses are really spread through the air, but the majority of the spread, especially things like RSV, is really hand to hand, close (proximity) to close (proximity).

So really being careful about strict handwashing is really important. And when the kids are sick, keeping them home from school and from daycare helps as well."

It's not too late to get the flu vaccine, as that virus is expected to last into May.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from an interview with Dr. Camille Sabella.



