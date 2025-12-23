Metro Detroit weather: Warmer than average temps ahead of a cold blast next week

The Brief Tuesday's forecasted high is more than 10 degrees higher than the average for this time of year. It won't necessarily be warm, but when you look ahead to next week, when the 20s return, it won't be a bad day. Christmas is still looking green, with only some light drizzle possible between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



It’s tough to call today warm, but it’s better than where we’re headed, so soak it in.

Highs climb to the mid-40s Tuesday before dropping a bit for Christmas Eve.

Quiet weather wins out for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with nothing more than a touch of light rain or drizzle possible Wednesday night. It won’t amount to much and moves out by daybreak Christmas morning.

Freezing rain to end the week?

Friday is the one to watch. Temps struggle as rain moves in, leaving the door open for freezing rain.

Data is pointing toward slick spots developing and possibly more than just minor issues. Notice the widespread pink showing up Friday morning into midday.

What's next:

Another system follows Sunday, looking mainly rain-based, with a sharp shot of cold air arriving behind it.

That system will drop temperatures back down into the 20s.