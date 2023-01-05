Coach Jim Harbaugh announces he plans to stay at U-M for 2023

article

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement announcing his plans to stay in Ann Arbor.

In a post on the Michigan Football Facebook page, Harbaugh addressed the rumors and speculation that he may leave for the NFL, saying "While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

Sources had reported recently that Harbaugh had been in talks with the Carolina Panthers owner regarding its job vacancy. The Wolverines coach has been mentioned as one of the top names on NFL teams' wishlists following a 13-1 regular season, back-to-back Big 10 title wins, and a second-straight college football semifinal appearance.

In his statement Harbaugh said the outside interest in him, as well as the entire coaching staff speaks to the strength of the program.

"Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said … ‘Those who stay will be champions.’"